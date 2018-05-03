The Tricks To Bragging At Work Without Sounding Arrogant

My old boss at Apple would always tell me to speak up about my accomplishments, because in the corporate world, no one is going to do it for you (they’d rather change the narrative to show how they played the primary role). His observation, sadly, is usually correct, which is why I started acting on his advice. The only problem was, he didn’t tell me how to talk about my accomplishments without sounding arrogant. And if there’s one type of person people loathe more than any other, it’s blatant braggarts.

“Bragging, whether in the form of self-promotion or through humblebrag, often backfires. But people do not seem to understand this is the case,” says Francesca Gino, a behavioral scientist and Harvard Business School professor, and author of Rebel Talent: Why It Pays to Break the Rules at Work and in Life. “Braggarts overestimate how much their bragging makes others see them positively, and they underestimate how much it triggers negative reactions and emotions.”

It’s because of this misunderstanding, according to Gino, that bragging often has the opposite of our intended effect. This leads others to view us not as superstars, as we would wish, but as arrogant, modesty-lacking show-offs.

But my boss at Apple was right: You shouldn’t be afraid to talk up your accomplishments. You just need to do so in the right way. And for that, there are just two simple do’s and two don’ts you need to remember, says Gino.

Do: Talk About Your Accomplishments By Focusing On How They Made You Genuinely Feel

If you’ve ever heard a loved one talking about how good it made him feel to accomplish something, whether that’s writing a book or meeting a sales goal, you probably connected more with his feelings for the achievement versus the achievement itself. These feelings, after all, are something you can identify with. We’ve all experienced happiness or a sense of accomplishment, whether or not we’ve ever written a book or met a sales goal. What you probably didn’t notice–and he may not have either–was in relating his story to you in this emotive way, he was bragging. But he was doing it without sounding arrogant at all.

“People won’t fault you for feeling proud and happy about something you achieved, thanks to persistence and effort,” says Gino. By conveying their accompaniments in this way, the bragger triggers the good feelings we’ve previously experienced, reminding us of how good it feels to have accomplished something.

Do: Mention A Conversation In Which You Received A Praise For Something The Person Who Complimented You Had Evidence For

Gino says bragging often gets us in trouble because of two main reasons. The first is that the claims we make about our accomplishments are often hard to verify. And the second is our culture expects people to be modest, so by bragging you’re likely violating social norms. But Gino says you can kill both concerns with one stone by simply quoting another person’s conversation in which they praised you. “This way, the focus is not on you but on the other person, who has said something positive to you,” says Gino. Just be sure to provide enough information to make the listener come to the conclusion that the comment you received is true or at least plausible.