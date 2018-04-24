What Recruiters Are Really Thinking In These 8 Scenarios

For many job seekers, it can be confusing and downright frustrating to try to understand what a recruiter is thinking when he or she reviews a resume, or is evaluating a candidate post-interview. Most recruiters would like to speak with everyone personally, but some of their job postings have so many people applying that they often have to rely on form letters.

Here are some insights into all those questions you would love to ask the person on the other side of the “Apply” button.

Scenario No. 1: I Just Clicked Apply And Submitted My Application. What Happens Now?

After a job is posted, recruiters will spend time reviewing applicants and setting up interviews for the most qualified people. They also do some proactive searching for skilled candidates if they’ve got a really tough job to fill. After interviews wrap up, recruiters spend a lot of time comparing notes with the hiring teams. During those discussions, they will offer expertise to influence hiring decisions and help determine the best person for the job.

Scenario No. 2: I Thought The Interview Went Well, Then I Got A Form Letter. What Happened?

Don’t take a form letter as a sign of not doing well; it’s possible that you did a great job, someone else just did slightly better. Recruiters truly wish they could respond to everyone personally, but some of their open jobs have literally hundreds of people applying.

Scenario No. 3: Is It A Bad Idea For Me To Apply To The Same Role Multiple Times?

It’s not unheard of to apply multiple times before being hired, especially at well-known companies or in competitive industries. The key is to show the recruiter you have something new to offer the next time you interview. Start by doing an honest self-assessment of your interview performance:

Did you struggle to provide strong answers?

Did the recruiter have to ask follow-up questions to understand your responses?

Did you make it to the interview step, or were you declined during the apply phase?

Whatever you uncover, know that you don’t necessarily have to offer something drastically different the next time, sometimes just improving your interview performance is enough. But if you were declined early in the process, take some time to consider whether you met all the criteria for the role. You may want to take a few months to obtain new skills or experiences before trying again.