Why Shania Twain’s Apology Can’t Un-Ring The Trump Bell

Kanye West came out on Saturday in support of a far-right Black Lives Matter critic , displeasing many but surprising no one. The same can’t be said, however, for pop/country royalty Shania Twain, whose retroactive endorsement of candidate Donald Trump on Sunday triggered a symphony of disappointed sighs from all around America.

The second-to-final paragraph in The Guardian’s profile of the singer-songwriter reads:

If she had been able to vote in the US election, she would have plumped for Donald Trump, she says. “I would have voted for him because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest. Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn’t be able to have both. If I were voting, I just don’t want bullshit. I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. And politics has a reputation of not being that, right?”

Yikes! Using the word ‘plump’ as a verb just because it rhymes with ‘Trump’ stretches the English language to an uncomfortable angle. Also, uncomfortable: the revelation that Shania Twain is a Trump supporter. To many fans on Twitter, this news could only mean one thing: Shania Twain is cancelled.

By now, everyone is exhausted with Kanye West’s frequent, gleeful forays into self-immolation via regrettable opinions. It was a genuine shock, though, to see Twain take the leap that some have been waiting for Taylor Swift to make, and put a white female pop star face on the MAGA movement. Unlike Kanye West, though–or Trump, for that matter–Shania Twain is apparently capable of the human emotion known as “shame.” After enduring hours of backlash Sunday afternoon, she swiftly apologized for her comments. But it’s impossible to walk back support for Donald Trump.

Twain’s apologies arrived in a series of tweets just hours after the Guardian profile ran:

I am passionately against discrimination of any kind and hope it’s clear from the choices I have made, and the people I stand with, that I do not hold any common moral beliefs with the current President (2/4) — Shania Twain (@ShaniaTwain) April 22, 2018