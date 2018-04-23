Amazon’s top-secret “Vesta” program is for building home robots

Amazon’s next big product may be a talking robot that follows you around the house, courtesy of a secret program being overseen by its Lab126 hardware R&D division, reports Bloomberg . Lab126 is where a number of Amazon’s current hardware products originated. Those products include hits like Amazon’s Echo speakers and Fire TV set-top boxes (though Lab126 is also responsible for the horrible Fire Phone).

The secret program, “Vesta,” is reportedly Amazon’s plan to bring consumer-friendly robots to people’s homes–and as early as 2019.

There’s no word yet on what type of home robots Vesta is exploring, but one of Bloomberg’s sources says they could be like a type of mobile Echo speaker–a robot that follows you around your house ready to answer your queries wherever you go. Vesta’s current prototypes include robots with advanced cameras and computer-vision software that help it navigate through homes. When asked about its Vesta program, an Amazon spokesperson told Bloomberg the company doesn’t comment on “rumors and speculation.”