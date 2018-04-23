Apple reportedly slashes HomePod orders by more than half

The company has cut orders from half a million per month to just 200,000, according to sources who spoke to DigiTimes. The reason for the reported cuts is down to poor sales of the company’s first smart speaker. The HomePod has been praised for its sound quality but has been criticized for its lackluster Siri AI and lack of native support for music services like Spotify.
If the current numbers are correct, it means Apple will only sell around 2.4 million HomePods in its first 12 months of availability. That’s comparable to how many Echo smart speakers Amazon sold when the company first debuted it in 2015, but given the maturity of the smart speaker market since then, there’s no doubt that if the HomePod cuts are accurate, the device’s sales are a disappointment to Apple.