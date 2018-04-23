Tesla is under investigation after serious injury to contractor at its plant

The contractor was working at Tesla’s California assembly plant when he “was struck by a skid carrier and was transported to the San Jose Regional Hospital with a broken jaw and laceration to the face,” according to a spokesperson for California’s industrial relations department ( via Bloomberg ). The incident follows a separate report alleging Tesla has failed to report serious injuries as required. As a result of the injuries, California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health has opened an investigation into Tesla.

The investigation comes at a time when Tesla is under extreme pressure to ramp up the production of its Model 3, which has seen severe bottlenecks since last year. Just last week Elon Musk boasted that Tesla will be shifting to 24/7 production of its Model 3 to meet demands. Those plans could be affected depending on the outcome of California’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health investigation.