advertisement
advertisement
  • 6:21 am

Shania Twain apologizes for saying she would have voted for Trump

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The Canadian country singer superstar told the Guardian that is she were allowed to vote in the 2016 U.S. presidential election she would have voted for Trump. Her reasoning:

“I would have voted for him because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest. Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn’t be able to have both. If I were voting, I just don’t want bullshit. I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. And politics has a reputation of not being that, right?”

But after her comments were published on Sunday, Twain took to Twitter after some backlash on social media, clarifying she did not “hold any common moral beliefs with the current President.”

Twain is currently promoting her first new album in 15 years. She holds the distinction of recording the best-selling album by a female artist ever made.

Video

Ideas

Entertainment

Co.Design

Fast Company