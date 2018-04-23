AI is discovering new alloys faster than humans ever could

A team of scientists at Northwestern University has used machine learning to discover a new version of an alloy called metallic glass, reports Northwestern Now. Metallic glass is lighter and stronger than steel and is more resistant to wear and corrosion, which is why it’s often used as a protective coating and alternative to steel. Like any alloy, it is created by rearranging the atoms of various metals in new ways. The problem is, over the last 50 years only a few thousand of the millions of possible combinations of the ingredients used to make metallic glass have been studied. That is, until researchers turned to AI.