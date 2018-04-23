The last known person born in the 19th century has died

Nabi Tajima was born in Araki, Japan, on August 4, 1900, making her 117 years old–the oldest known person in the world–when she died on Saturday, reports the Washington Post. She passes with the distinction of also being the last known person to have been born in the 19th century, which ended on January 1, 1901. Tajima’s age placed her in one of the most exclusive groups in the world, that of supercentenarians–people who have crossed the 110-year-old threshold. There are only 36 known supercentenarians in the world, all but one of them being women, and 18 of them being Japanese. At the time of Tajima’s passing, she had nine children and a whopping 160 descendants, including great-great-great-grandchildren.