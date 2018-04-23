Report: Sean Hannity is the owner of property empire buying foreclosed homes

That’s according to public records that were reviewed by the Guardian after Hannity was named a client of Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, who is under criminal investigation. The public records link Hannity to a group of shell companies that purchased at least 870 homes in seven states over the past decade. In total, the shell companies spent more than $90 million on the homes. The public records show Hannity is the owner behind some of the shell companies, and Hannity’s lawyer did not dispute that he owns all of them. What’s more, Hannity picked up many of the properties at a discount while at the same time criticizing Obama for the U.S. foreclosure rate:
Dozens of the properties were bought at a discount in 2013, after banks foreclosed on their previous owners for defaulting on mortgages. Before and after then, Hannity sharply criticised Barack Obama for the US foreclosure rate. In January 2016, Hannity said there were “millions more Americans suffering under this president” partly because of foreclosures.
The public documents also show Hannity purchased some of the properties with mortgages that Hannity obtained with the U.S. Department for Housing and Urban Development.