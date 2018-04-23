Report: Sean Hannity is the owner of property empire buying foreclosed homes

That’s according to public records that were reviewed by the Guardian after Hannity was named a client of Donald Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, who is under criminal investigation. The public records link Hannity to a group of shell companies that purchased at least 870 homes in seven states over the past decade. In total, the shell companies spent more than $90 million on the homes. The public records show Hannity is the owner behind some of the shell companies, and Hannity’s lawyer did not dispute that he owns all of them. What’s more, Hannity picked up many of the properties at a discount while at the same time criticizing Obama for the U.S. foreclosure rate: