This Is How To Stand Out When Recruiters Come to Your College

Graduation season can be nerve-wracking, from final exams and papers to finding a job to start paying off student loans. So when your dream employer sends recruiters to campus, meeting them and convincing them you’re a good fit can feel like a game with sky-high stakes.

Recruiters from top companies say catching their attention requires prepping for and conducting your interview in a smart and savvy way. And while some of the advice might seem basic, most of them said they are surprised how many students don’t do much to differentiate themselves. Here, they share their insights to help you stand out in a good way.

Go Beyond Basic Homework

“Do your homework,” is standard advice when preparing for a recruiter meeting or interview. But, when you meet with one of the team members at Intel, it helps to go beyond the basics, says Barbara Fisher, vice president and chief human resources officer of Intel Talent Management. Knowing the company’s financials is one thing. Knowing where it’s making investments or facing strategic challenges is something else.

“Everyone can use the buzzword, the artificial intelligence, or machine learning, or Internet of Things, but what is it they’re doing in there?” she says. “If it’s Intel, what are some of the challenges in their process, technology, or some of the opportunities that they’re seeing in autonomous driving? If you just dig in a little bit to the company, [you’ll] understand it a little bit to have an intelligent conversation.” Good places to look include the company’s investor relations section as well as trade media.

And, while you’re at it, if you know who the recruiter is in advance, do a little digging there, too, says Sjoerd Gehring, VP of talent acquisition and people experience at Johnson & Johnson. Check out their public social media accounts, especially LinkedIn and Twitter, and find out if you have common interests. It’s another way to show that you’re interested in making a connection to the recruiter and the company, Gehring says. If you’re going to a job fair where there are many recruiters, pick your top four or five and spend more time with them, engaging them in conversation and asking questions about the roles, instead of trying to hand out your resume to as many recruiters as possible, he adds. Opt for quality interactions instead of quantity.

Perfect Your Paperwork

No matter how many times it’s repeated, candidates still don’t ensure that their resumes are error-free and up-to-date. Even a simple unclear date can take you out of the running for important opportunities, says Cindy Loggins, eBay’s director of university recruiting and programs. For example, eBay doesn’t hire students who have graduated as interns. If you’re a senior who needs an extra semester to graduate and are going back to school in the fall, failing to update your resume to reflect that could knock you out of the running for an internship, she says. “Make sure your date is accurate when you’re presenting it to people, because that again shows really that you want to be here,” she says.

Job search and information website CareerBuilder conducts an annual survey of outrageous resume mistakes. In the 2016 survey, one respondent reported that an applicant’s last name was auto-corrected from “Flin” to “Flintstone.” His first name was Freddie. Another respondent recounted that an applicant claimed they had “great attention to detail,” but “attention” was misspelled. Given that about 43% of recruiters look at a resume for less than a minute, typos are a quick way to eliminate candidates for sloppiness.