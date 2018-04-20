New BuzzFeed Series Uses Social Media To Retell American History

Who: BuzzFeed, and journalists Mikhail Zygar and Karen Shainyan

Why we care: BuzzFeed is taking one of the most watershed years in American history and putting it through a mobile and social media lens with its new series Future History: 1968. Created and directed by Russian journalists Mikhail Zygar and Karen Shainyan, Future History: 1968 is a three-episode docu-series, distributed by BuzzFeed, that takes a close look at some of 1968’s biggest moments.

It was the year Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated, Eartha Kitt was forced into exile after speaking her truth at the White House, and the U.S. and USSR were locked in the Space Race–all of which is chronicled in vertical screen episodes that use Instagram, YouTube, Google Maps, Twitter, and more to add a modern twist to documentary storytelling.

Future History: 1968‘s 30 episodes will rollout every week on BuzzFeed News, with the first three episodes premiering Saturday, April 21 at 6 am EST on Apple News.