The Democrats just sued the Trump campaign Watergate-style

The Democratic Party has filed suit against President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, the Russian government, and Wikileaks, claiming a broad conspiracy that helped Trump win the 2016 election.

The multi-million-dollar lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court on Friday, The Washington Post reported. The suit alleges that the Russian government conspired with top Trump campaign officials to hurt Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, hack the Democratic Party’s computer networks, disseminate material stolen from there, and generally help Trump take the Oval Office.

The named defendants in the lawsuit include Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr.; his son-in-law Jared Kushner; former campaign chief Paul Manafort; campaign official Richard Gates; and former Trump advisor Roger Stone. Also named is the Russian Federation; the general staff of the Russian armed forces; a Russian intelligence services hacker known as Guccifer 2.0.; and Wikileaks and its leader Julian Assange; as well as 10 unidentified people.

History buffs may think this lawsuit sounds familiar: It echoes a similar legal tactic taken by the Democratic Party during the Watergate scandal in 1972. It filed suit against then-President Richard Nixon’s reelection committee seeking $1 million in damages for the break-in at the Democratic headquarters in the Watergate building.

Trump has yet to tweet about the suit.