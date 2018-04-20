Celebrities And Activists Team Up To Target The NRA

Who: Celebrities including Alyssa Milano, Amy Schumer, Constance Wu, and W. Kamau Bell, along with activists Tarana Burke and Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg.

Why we care: Nothing makes gun-loving conservatives madder than the outspoken Parkland shooting survivors, with the possible exception of celebrities who are for universal background checks and a ban on assault weapons. So card-carrying NRA members will hopefully all be sitting down when they find out that celebrities and activists (David Hogg among them) have joined forces to fight back against the NRA. According to Time, the newly formed No Rifle Association is dedicated to reducing the NRA’s influence on American politics, partly through increased visibility on how much money politicians receive from the organization, and how much they’ve received in the past. The project began with Milano, an integral force in the Time’s Up campaign, who was inspired by the relentless student response to the Parkland shooting. The NoRA Initiative’s efforts will include nationwide art campaigns, voter registration drives, demonstrations, boycotts, and–maybe–a lot of extremely worried politicians suddenly rethinking accepting NRA donations.