This Is My Secret To Giving Empathetic Criticism As A New Manager

When I was 27, I took on my first managerial role at Coke. Some aspects of the job came more naturally to me than others. As someone who values kindness, I had a lot of empathy for my team members. This made me a good mentor and sounding board, but it made giving critical feedback difficult. Here’s how I learned to find the right balance.

Constructive Yet Kind

I grasped right away how hard it would be for my team members to hear critiques, and when I put myself in their shoes, I couldn’t bear the thought of making them feel bad. Taking a negative tone just didn’t come naturally to me; I was much better at being the good cop. But I knew I couldn’t let that stand in the way of being an effective manager. The last thing I wanted was to be seen as a pushover. I was frankly stumped and worried that I would be seen as overly harsh or too mean if I gave my team straightforward feedback. I felt frozen, until circumstances compelled me to act.

A financial analyst on my team–let’s call her Kira–was proving to be a weak link. She was very effective at financial reporting; I could count on her for accurate spreadsheets, charts, and tables that communicated the financial position of the company. The problem was, she never submitted the report on time–and her explanation of the financial results was often poorly written.

I avoided giving Kira direct feedback for four whole months. Instead, I rewrote all of her copy, and when Kira inevitably sent me the numbers at the very last minute, I pulled all-nighters to get the cleaned-up reports to my boss on time. I knew this approach was not sustainable. I needed to give Kira real constructive feedback, but I didn’t know how to do it in a kind way that felt authentic to me.

When I told my boss about the bind I felt I was in, he told me that I was doing Kira a disservice by cleaning up her work rather than being direct with her. He urged me to address the issue head-on, suggesting that maybe the reason Kira struggled to send the reports on time was because she was getting stuck on the writing. He recommended that I start my conversation with her by addressing the missed deadlines and see if the writing challenges come up naturally.

I thought back to the feedback I’d gotten from bosses throughout my career and how their different approaches had made me feel. Two experiences came to mind right away. One boss launched into negative feedback during my performance. Yet, she did a good job of clearly communicating what needed to change and pointing to specific examples. I left that meeting feeling a bit deflated, but I knew exactly what I needed to do to improve.