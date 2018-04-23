What You Need To Know Before Working With A New Manager

No matter where you work or what you do, working with other people will always be a challenging part of the job.

I’m sure you can relate–how many times have you had to deal with a co-worker who was difficult, unreliable, or overly involved?

But what’s even more challenging than learning how to work with others is learning how to manage up.

Many first-time bosses are trying to compensate for their lack of experience and avoid looking vulnerable, which causes them to sometimes come across as egotistical, power-driven, micromanaging, or unproductive.

But believe me when I tell you there is anguish on the other side of the desk, even if your new manager appears unfazed. They constantly question if they’re doing it right, if they’re liked or respected, if they’re trusted, and if they can trust you.

The upside of your role as their first direct report is that you’re in the position to strategically anticipate and meet their needs, which eases their stress of being responsible for you in the first place. And removing that stress makes it more likely that they can focus on what you need them to do (you know, leading your team, setting goals, and all the other stuff good bosses do).