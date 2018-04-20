83% of Americans want harsher penalties for privacy breaches

That’s according to the inaugural Tech Media Telecom Pulse Survey, by HarrisX, reports the Guardian. The survey polled 2,500 Americans after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg faced Congress last week. Among the poll’s other findings:
- 84% think that tech companies should be legally responsible for the content they carry on their systems.
- 53% think that the tech sector should be regulated by the federal government the way big banks are (that guide is 62% among baby boomers).
- 66% of people view Facebook as a media company that prioritizes some types of content over others.
- 55% believe there is evidence of political bias and censorship on Facebook (that jumps to 70% among Republicans).
- 44% disagreed with the statement “Facebook cares about privacy.”
- 46% disagreed with the notion that Facebook “protects my personal information.”
- 33% disagreed with the statement “Twitter cares about privacy.”
- 30% disagreed with the notion that Twitter “protects my personal information.”
- 43% disagreed with the notion that Facebook improved users’ mental health.
- 32% disagreed with the notion that Twitter improved users’ mental health.
- 61% think other tech CEOs should be summoned before Congress to explain their security and data privacy practices.