Seeing The Light(s) In Sydney

Every spring, Sydney goes up in lights. The city’s most famous landmarks—Sydney Harbour, Royal Botanic Garden, and the iconic Sydney Opera House—are awash in stunning, swirling lights. You haven’t seen Sydney until you’ve seen the sails of the Sydney Opera House transformed into fantastical nautilus shells or impossibly color-saturated bouquets of tropical flowers.
The occasion? Vivid Sydney, which started 10 years ago as an annual smart lighting event, and has become a far more fantastic and immersive display of lighting’s artistry and possibilities. It’s now hailed as one of Australia’s largest annual events and the world’s largest festival of light, music, and ideas. It’s expanded to include Vivid Ideas and Vivid Music, where some of the world’s leading thinkers, creators, and musicians come together to speak, collaborate, and perform Down Under. This year’s event includes Grammy-award winning artist St. Vincent and legendary screenwriter and director James Cameron.
“Vivid Sydney is embedded in the hearts and minds of Australians,” says Sandra Chipchase, CEO of Destination New South Wales (NSW) and executive producer of Vivid Sydney. “It’s our national showcase of local and global innovation and creativity.”
Born In Light
The event’s growth reflects the emergence of light as an artistic medium. Look no further than the masterful work of James Turrell and Bill Culbert, renowned artists (and festival alumni) who have pushed the form, exploring how light and space interact. Each year, Vivid Sydney showcases creations that are as spellbindingly beautiful as they are technically demanding. It began as a way to celebrate innovation in the medium and bring it to a wider audience. Since then, it has evolved to include a variety of music and ideas as well as other creative experiences.
“We started this as a way to explore what we could do with new, intelligent light tech,” says Ignatius Jones, creative director of Vivid Sydney. “And now artists here are exploring the intersections of technology and commerce and art and growing the number of installations. We wanted more space for families and visitors to explore and interact, and that’s exactly what we’re doing.”
As a society, our relationship with light is changing as technology evolves and opens up new opportunities. “Light tech has evolved since we started Vivid, but it’s not just that artists are able to do new things with the medium,” says Jones. “How we use light—how we think about energy and its impacts—has changed over the last decade as well.”
At the heart of Vivid Sydney are truly dazzling innovations, such as projection mapping that integrates beautiful saturated images into every nook and cranny of a landmark while super-powered projectors give installations new life. These technologies have taken the festival to soaring heights. “Artists aren’t just plastering beautiful images on a wall and saying, ‘Okay, there it is,'” Jones says. “They’re using all the space available to them and playing with scale and form and color to create something that lives on the physical space. It’s about adding that extra dimension to the installation.”
Artist Jonathan Zawada’s “Metamathemagical” wraps itself around the Sydney Opera House’s famous sails as Vivid Sydney’s centerpiece. The effect is stunning and wasn’t possible until massive improvements in projection mapping were developed in recent years. Instead of concentrating on the external structure of the building, Zawada designed a bouquet of remarkably bright flowers that look as if they’re springing from inside the sails themselves.
For Zawada, embracing the country’s depth of talent and limitless energy is a cornerstone of Vivid Sydney’s values. He’s not alone. Take the festival’s partnership with Qantas Airways. The relationship was born out of a desire to show visitors that Australia’s infectious charm starts the moment you step on a plane bound for Down Under, that this sense of escape begins the minute you check in. No airline knows Oz better, and with Qantas’s industry-leading collection of non-stop flights between North America and Australia, that escape is more accessible than ever.
Bigger, Better, And Brighter
As Vivid Sydney’s ambitions have grown, so has its impact. Consider, says Chipchase of Destination NSW, that the festival has grown from 225,000 visitors to more than 2.3 million—in just 10 years. Those visitors come from around the world. Thanks to the partnership with Qantas, attendance this year is expected to set a new record.
The festival is also expanding its footprint within the seaside metropolis, with the addition of the iconic Luna Park, Sydney. The Vivid Light Walk, where most of the light installations can be found, emphasizes large-scale projections, making it a must-see destination.
As Vivid Sydney’s organizers look ahead, they’re focused on creating a global destination where Australians can show the world what they’re made of—and can help visitors see the light in terms of Aussie creativity. Working with leading Australian partners such as Qantas, the festival team is well on its way to meeting that goal.
“At its heart, Vivid Sydney is a celebration of the joy that human ingenuity can deliver,” says Chipchase. “That’s what entices visitors from around Australia and the world to come back year after year. We engage with and showcase different artists and different artwork, which means the programming is always new. Ultimately, it’s about the human spirit and human endeavor, so there are endless possibilities.”
This story was created and commissioned for Qantas Airways and Destination New South Wales.