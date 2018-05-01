Seeing The Light(s) In Sydney

Every spring, Sydney goes up in lights. The city’s most famous landmarks—Sydney Harbour, Royal Botanic Garden, and the iconic Sydney Opera House—are awash in stunning, swirling lights. You haven’t seen Sydney until you’ve seen the sails of the Sydney Opera House transformed into fantastical nautilus shells or impossibly color-saturated bouquets of tropical flowers.

The occasion? Vivid Sydney, which started 10 years ago as an annual smart lighting event, and has become a far more fantastic and immersive display of lighting’s artistry and possibilities. It’s now hailed as one of Australia’s largest annual events and the world’s largest festival of light, music, and ideas. It’s expanded to include Vivid Ideas and Vivid Music, where some of the world’s leading thinkers, creators, and musicians come together to speak, collaborate, and perform Down Under. This year’s event includes Grammy-award winning artist St. Vincent and legendary screenwriter and director James Cameron.

“Vivid Sydney is embedded in the hearts and minds of Australians,” says Sandra Chipchase, CEO of Destination New South Wales (NSW) and executive producer of Vivid Sydney. “It’s our national showcase of local and global innovation and creativity.”

Born In Light

The event’s growth reflects the emergence of light as an artistic medium. Look no further than the masterful work of James Turrell and Bill Culbert, renowned artists (and festival alumni) who have pushed the form, exploring how light and space interact. Each year, Vivid Sydney showcases creations that are as spellbindingly beautiful as they are technically demanding. It began as a way to celebrate innovation in the medium and bring it to a wider audience. Since then, it has evolved to include a variety of music and ideas as well as other creative experiences.

“We started this as a way to explore what we could do with new, intelligent light tech,” says Ignatius Jones, creative director of Vivid Sydney. “And now artists here are exploring the intersections of technology and commerce and art and growing the number of installations. We wanted more space for families and visitors to explore and interact, and that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

As a society, our relationship with light is changing as technology evolves and opens up new opportunities. “Light tech has evolved since we started Vivid, but it’s not just that artists are able to do new things with the medium,” says Jones. “How we use light—how we think about energy and its impacts—has changed over the last decade as well.”

At the heart of Vivid Sydney are truly dazzling innovations, such as projection mapping that integrates beautiful saturated images into every nook and cranny of a landmark while super-powered projectors give installations new life. These technologies have taken the festival to soaring heights. “Artists aren’t just plastering beautiful images on a wall and saying, ‘Okay, there it is,'” Jones says. “They’re using all the space available to them and playing with scale and form and color to create something that lives on the physical space. It’s about adding that extra dimension to the installation.”