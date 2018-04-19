Facebook login is letting hidden online trackers slurp up your data

Third-party tracking code, used across the internet to track user behaviors on websites, optimize ads and other purposes, has been grabbing Facebook user information on websites that support logging in through the social media platform, Princeton researchers report .

When users log in to websites using Facebook’s Login feature, trackers can grab Facebook user IDs and in some cases other information such as email address or gender, potentially without the knowledge of the operators of the websites where the trackers are installed, according to the researchers.

“[W]hen a user grants a website access to their social media profile, they are not only trusting that website, but also third parties embedded on that site,” write Gunes Acar, Arvind Narayanan, and Steven Englehardt, a Mozilla privacy engineer who also researches privacy at Princeton.

The researchers identified seven websites that were accessing Facebook user data, and found scripts to gather this user information on just 434 of the Alexa top million sites.

In one instance where hidden trackers can use Facebook Login to deanonymize and track visitors, the gig listing website Bandsintown (represented as tracker.com in the above image) asks users to Login with Facebook and give the Bandsintown Facebook app access to their profile, city, likes, email address, and music activity. If those users visited other music-related sites that contain Bandintown’s “Amplified” ad product—including lyrics.com, songlyrics.com and lyricsmania.com (represented by publisher.com in the image)—an invisible iframe then passed the user ID to the embedding site.

“Thus, any malicious site could have used their iframe to identify visitors,” the researchers wrote. After being notified, Bandsintown discontinued the practice.

The report comes as Facebook continues to grapple with fallout from the news that shadowy political data firm Cambridge Analytica was able to grab data on millions of Facebook users through a psychological quiz.