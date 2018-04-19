Praise the lord, this church is having a Beyoncé mass

Beyoncé took her fans to church last week with a stunning Coachella performance , and now her fans are returning the favor. Literally.

San Francisco’s Grace Cathedral has announced it will host a special Beyoncé Mass on Wednesday, April 25, to celebrate the divine one’s music and accomplishments. The service comes from the Vine, a progressive weekly worship service that looks beyond the bible for music that moves the human spirit. Beyoncé Mass will invite attendees to sing songs they may have only previously belted out in showers and karaoke bars, while appreciating how the Queen “opens a window into the lives of the marginalized and forgotten–particularly black females.”

Never has there been a better chance to sing “Halo” while working toward eventually wearing one.