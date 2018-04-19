Netflix is basically turning into Tinder for TV shows

Netflix has finally realized that people like to play the field before making a commitment. The company just announced that it will now let viewers watch 30-second previews of TV shows, original content, and movies on their mobile devices, which is a great way for viewers to find a TV show they love without having to sit through a full episode. According to the announcement, the previews show up vertically, like a slideshow, and if you see something you like, you can tap play or save to your list. If the series doesn’t capture your interest, simply swipe to the next screen to see if you feel a deep connection to the next series. So, yeah, Tinder for TV.