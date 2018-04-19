Final ‘Deadpool 2’ Trailer Serves The DC Universe A Sick Burn

Who: Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, and director David Leitch.

Why we care: Perhaps you’re unfamiliar, but Deadpool is not your daddy’s superhero series. Your face? He’s right up in it. The fourth wall? He’s not a fan! Ryan Reynolds’ spandex-clad human pincushion talks directly to the camera, curses like a sailor, and most irreverently of all, he frequently makes references to other movies the actors in the film have been in. When he’s not calling Josh Brolin’s bad guy Cable either “Thanos” or “One-Eyed Willy,” he manages to get in a clever dig at the distinguished competition.

Midway through the trailer, Deadpool and Cable are exchanging fierce words (and knife-wounds) when Cable offers an especially cutting insult. Deadpool then responds thusly: “So dark. Are you sure you’re not from the DC universe?”

Part of the reason the Marvel Universe, to which Deadpool belongs, is flying circles around the DC universe, which shat out Suicide Squad, is because their movies don’t traffic exclusively in the Christopher Nolan’s Batman-style “gritty” milieu. Although Wonder Woman was obviously a huge knee-high golden boot-step in the right direction, the Justice League movie–DC’s Avengers equivalent–floundered. Having Deadpool joke about the brand’s tone problems in what is sure to be a hit is like rubbing salt in a wound–and unlike the invulnerable Deadpool, that wound won’t immediately heal.

Watch the full trailer below.