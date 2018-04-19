These astronaut bedtime stories are free of charge—and gravity

The next time you find yourself in need of a bedtime story because that Sleep with Me podcast just isn’t cutting it, look to the stars.

The Global Space Education Foundation has a space station full of astronauts willing to read you a story, free of charge and free of gravity. For the aptly named Story Time in Space project, astronauts take a break from their very important scientific missions aboard the International Space Station to read stories to those of us currently stuck on the big blue planet floating beneath them.

The idea for the space-based story time came from Patricia Tribe, the former director of education at Space Center Houston, and astronaut Alvin Drew, who kicked things off during the final mission of the space shuttle Discovery. Astronauts have been reading stories ever since.

Tuck yourself into bed and check out astronaut Kathleen Rubins reading the great STEM classic Rosie Revere, Engineer by Andrea Beaty: