Dwayne Johnson Is Back In Full SpokesRock Mode For Under Armour

What: Dwayne Johnson stars in a new Under Armour ad, telling the stories of a diverse collection of athletes and aiming for a global audience.

Who: Under Armour, Droga5

Why we care: Last we saw Johnson spokesRocking for Under Armour, he was retelling his origin story in March to hype his own collaboration with the brand. Now he’s back, looking to inspire not only with his own story, but the stories and personalities of a wide range of athletes as well, including Chinese actor and martial artist Zoe Zhang, Syrian Olympic swimmer Yusra Mardini, Dallas Mavericks point guard Dennis Smith Jr., and sprinter Natasha Hastings.

Johnson is in full Tony Robbins mode, still blissfully oblivious to the reviews for Rampage. Pairing him with lesser-known athletes–at least lesser known than UA stalwarts Steph Curry, Tom Brady, and Missy Copeland–fits the underdog, fighting-spirit narrative like a glove.

Beyond His Rockness, the broader campaign includes short profile films of a handful of the athletes–like Hastings, Mardini, world champ judoka Teddy Riner, stuntwoman Jessie Graf–telling more of their stories Johnson alludes to.

According to AdAge, the campaign’s focus on a more diverse, less traditionally American sports is a swing at a more global appeal. The campaign will run beyond the U.S. in China and Europe to help boost revenue outside a slowing North American market.