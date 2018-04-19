Samantha Bee Uses Hannity’s Own Tactics To “Prove” He’s A Serial Killer

What: A convincing case that either Sean Hannity is a serial killer or that the way Hannity makes his own controversial cases should convince no one.

Who: Who else but Samantha Bee?

Why we care: Schadenfreude enthusiasts everywhere rejoiced a thousand years ago, way back on Monday, when cartoon mafioso lawyer Michael Cohen’s mysterious third client was revealed to be Sean Hannity. Critics of the Fox News hack are already calling that moment the most satisfying Scooby Doo villain unmasking of all time. While folks like Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel were able to delight in the egg-drippings on Hannity’s face right away, the staff from Full Frontal with Samantha Bee had to wait until Wednesday to offer their contribution. The extra time, however, apparently proved inspiring, since Bee and co. delivered a brilliant riff on why Sean Hannity is probably a killer.

“I know what you’re thinking, you can’t just throw together a bunch of scary buzzwords and out-of-context clips to support an outrageous conclusion,” Bee says early on. “Ordinarily, I would agree with you, but do you know who does that all the time? Sean Hannity.”

Anyone who doubts the veracity of her claim need only check in with Hannity’s show airing at roughly the same time as Full Frontal, where he was opining on the need for criminal prosecution of James Comey. Once Bee has established her premise, she guides viewers through many of the classic signs of a serial killer, and why Hannity fits the profile.

Ironically, while the serial killer thing may not be that convincing, Samantha Bee did just murder Sean Hannity, so to speak.