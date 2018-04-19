Chinese consumers will spend more time on their smartphones than watching TV this year

It’s the first time smartphone use will have overtaken television viewing in the most populous country on the planet, reports CNBC. That’s according to a study by research firm eMarketer, which found Chinese consumers will spend two hours and 39 minutes a day on their smartphone in 2018, and only two hours and 32 minutes watching TV. The drive behind the shift to smartphones from television is due to the prominence of digital video in the country. As Shelleen Shum, forecasting director at eMarketer, noted: