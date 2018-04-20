How Raytheon’s “Soldier In A Bubble” Technology Could Save Lives

When soldiers are in combat, they have countless reasons to communicate with others, and numerous sensors monitoring their health—but every motive not to want the enemy to intercept any of that data.

That’s why the giant defense contractor Raytheon, in conjunction with the U.S. military’s Special Operations command, has been developing the prototype for a new stealthy system that effectively creates a very short-range communications bubble around any individual warfighter.

The goal of the so-called “Soldier in a Bubble” project is a secure, low-intercept and low-detection probability communications network tying together things like a tactical radio, a head-mounted display, body sensors, range finders, a headset, and more, which is also lighter and has less of a snag factor than current gear. The system utilizes near-field magnetic waves rather than radio-frequency waves.

According to Anne-Marie Buibish, the Raytheon certified systems architect and senior engineering fellow leading the research, the system would have a range of about six feet, meaning that it would be nearly impossible for an enemy to detect, let alone intercept, yet it would be ideal for things like giving a field medic instant wireless data about a wounded comrade.

Existing Bluetooth-based communications systems have a range of about 100 meters or so, making them much easier to detect and intercept, Buibish says.

Using a central hub, the Soldier in a Bubble system brings together signals from all the different sensors and communications tools–each of which would have an on-board adapter–and can convert them to more conventional, secure systems for transmitting to an operations headquarters, other soldiers, or anyone else a soldier would need to talk to.

Buibish says the system would work perfectly if someone was wounded in the field and a medic also outfitted with the technology came to help. As the bubbles overlap, she explains, the system could instantly and automatically transmit medical data from bio-sensors mounted on the wounded soldier’s body to the medic, saving time and making it easy for the medic to get a quick sense of what is wrong.