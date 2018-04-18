Amazon has sold Prime memberships to a hundred million of us

Analysts have suspected that about half of U.S. households pay for Amazon Prime membership. They were in the ballpark but the total number of Prime members has reached 100 million, CEO Jeff Bezos said in Amazon’s annual investor newsletter , released today.

The thirteen-year-old service has grown rapidly in the past few years, but Amazon has been notoriously quiet about the actual membership number. Prime now costs $99 a year and includes everything from shipping benefits to streaming movies.

Prime isn’t the largest paid internet service, however. Netflix has more than 120 million users. I for one would miss Prime if I had to go without it, and intend to keep on paying.

