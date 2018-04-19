Robots can build Ikea furniture, which is both cool and creepy

Throw away your Allen wrenches and delete the TaskRabbit app, because the only person who will be building your Ikea furniture in the future isn’t a person at all. A team from Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University has programmed a robot that put together most of Ikea’s $25 solid-pine Stefan chair on its own . (And, really, who among us hasn’t gotten through building most of a piece of Ikea furniture and given up?) The researchers explained their work in a study published Wednesday in the journal Science Robotics.

The researchers decided to teach the robot to build Ikea furniture, not just because it’s a task that pretty much everyone hates doing, but because it requires a lot of distinct skills, the New York Times reports. Things like planning a motion, using a tool, and interacting with the environment.

While this achievement may not be a sign that the robot apocalypse is nigh, it at least suggests that robots are ready to outfit their first off-campus apartment.