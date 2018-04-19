Alexa Blueprints allow you to create simple Skills without coding

You don’t need to be a coder anymore to write some Skills for Amazon’s Echo and other Alexa devices. A new feature called Alexa Blueprints provides more than 20 templates for writing out your own voice commands and responses .

For instance, the Flash Cards template lets you fill out questions and answers for studying, while the “My Sitter” template lets the babysitter get information on things like the Wi-Fi password or meal instructions. You can even create custom burns (or, conversely, compliments) for friends and family.

Obviously there are limits to this system. If you want to write a skill that connects with online services or offers media playback, you’ll probably need some coding knowledge. Still, it could be a neat tool for creating simple diversions or serving up household information, and Amazon says it will add even more templates over time.

Head to blueprints.amazon.com to start making some skills.