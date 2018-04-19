Here’s how Kellogg’s made a record out of breakfast cereal

Los Angeles band PRETTYMUCH thinks vinyl is so over. That’s why they teamed up with Kellogg’s to release their song “Hello” on breakfast cereal. That’s right: Simon Cowell’s teen-dream boy band just released a record made out of Chocolate Frosted Flakes . The album is not only playable but edible, too, so whether you love or hate the song, you can have a snack while mulling it over.

We can exclusively premiere how they did it with a video that takes viewers behind the scenes and deep into the magic of turning breakfast into beats. The album is built around a core of Chocolate Frosted Flakes, topped with layers of milk and dark chocolate that were pressed into a 3D-printed mold to create playable grooves. It’s finished with the silhouette of Tony the Tiger, so you know it’s grrrrrreeat.

While it looks hard to DIY, who knows? Maybe the next time there’s a vinyl shortage, the industry will turn to Frosted Flakes instead.