Data Systems Can Be The Air Traffic Control Tower Of Urban Mobility

Imagine a major airport with no air traffic control tower. Collisions and crashes would be commonplace. Circling aircraft would run out of fuel and drop from the sky. Planes would be stacked up on runways, stopped on tarmacs and stuck at gates. Chaos would reign. What was once regarded as reliable, if not slightly annoying, air transportation would become a daily dance with death.

Thankfully, the air traffic control tower–the airport’s brain and nerve center–prevents such catastrophes and confines air passengers’ grievances to security queues, cramped seating and dubious food.

Now imagine street traffic in any major city in the world. Gridlock, congestion, transit overcrowding and pollution contribute to an infuriating commute experience.

Why does traffic control exist for air but not for ground transportation? There’s the safety factor, obviously. Even though fatalities are much higher in cars than planes–Americans’ chances of dying in a car crash are 1 in 114 vs. 1 in 9,821 on a commercial or private flight (if you only take domestic commercial flights, your odds are much lower), according to the National Safety Council–the impact of a single air crash is much more catastrophic.

But there’s also a practical reason: limited runway space. There is far too much demand for landing slots at major airports. If airports managed runways like cities manage streets and roads, planes would show up en masse and impossible airport chaos would ensue. Instead, airports have a smart data management system that’s built around the maximum possible utilization of runways. Also, U.S. airports auction landing slots to the highest value users and diligently manage takeoff times and flight trajectories to ensure aircraft arrive in the right sequence and at the right time. Most folks regard the takeoff or landing queue as an annoyance rather than efficiency. But when you think of it, a plane taking off or landing about every two minutes is just smart management of limited space and time.

Simply put, airports maximize the utilization rights of the scarcest resource in the system, which is runways. If only cities had equivalent systems to solve traffic and transit congestion on their streets and thoroughfares. They will, and soon.

The brain and nerve center for urban mobility will be data systems that manage every aspect of a commuter’s daily travel.