“Cardi B is right” –Bernie Sanders

Chocolate and peanut butter. Peanut butter and jelly. Scorsese and De Niro. (Or DiCaprio for that matter.) Some things just go so well together, it’s as though they were always meant to be that way.

Add to the above list the blossoming mutual admiration between Bernie Sanders and Cardi B. The venerable Vermont senator and the reigning rap god both have huge personalities and high-minded principles, with admittedly very different styles of getting them across. The pair were bound to cross paths at some point, and that day has arrived. On Wednesday morning, Sanders stumbled across a tweet from Social Security Works quoting Cardi B’s praise for FDR in a recent GQ profile.

Apparently, the socialist senator liked what he saw, because this happened immediately afterward:

Cardi B is right. If we are really going to make America great we need to strengthen Social Security so that seniors are able to retire with the dignity they deserve. https://t.co/B8cOkoOdLc — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 18, 2018

Cardi B isn’t the only rapper with a co-sign from Bernie Sanders–he famously has a relationship with Run the Jewels’ Killer Mike–but she’s probably the first to get that endorsement while having a #1 album. What a time to be Cardi.JB