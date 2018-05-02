My Advice For The Women Computer Science Grads Of 2018

I was a teenager, back in the ’80s, when it first occurred to me that I might be different from some of my friends. It wasn’t long before I found myself spending nights and weekends hovering over tech-based adventure games on my family’s Apple IIc computer. I knew that my interest in computers was not the “coolest” hobby to have, but I was captivated by technology.

I still am. I couldn’t yet foresee that my interest in computers would later expand into programming–let alone lead me into engineering roles and eventually become the president of a technology company. But I certainly knew what it was like to question whether computer science was the right interest to pursue professionally.

Nineteen years after earning my computer science degree, I still meet many young women with the same set of interests and the same set of worries–largely because women remain so underrepresented in the tech sector in general and in engineering roles in particular. Estimates vary, but researchers believe women earn about 20% of computer science degrees in the U.S. and occupy an even smaller share of full-time engineering roles–thought to be closer to around 13%.

Throughout my career, I’ve found that I’ve often been able to come to the table with a unique perspective than most of the other engineers in the room–not strictly due to my gender, but thanks to a different life experience and the perspective that comes with it. I’m confident that opportunities for other women who can contribute their own points of view to tech-driven challenges will only continue to rise. Here are my best pieces of advice for the women in the class of 2018 who will soon be nabbing engineering degrees.

Don’t Undersell Yourself, Now Or Ever

Keep this in mind for those inevitable times when you may begin to doubt yourself: You can do everything and anything your male counterparts can do, and plenty of things they can’t. I often see women approach projects and negotiations less confidently than they should. Many women who take a different approach than their male peers tend to get overshadowed as a result. Don’t feel intimidated. No matter what type of job you’re pursuing, you need a compelling, confident communication style right from the get-go. It’s crucial to know your own worth and empower yourself to approach business situations like the trained, capable problem solver you are.

