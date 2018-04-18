New York Subways Are Trash But These David Bowie Metrocards Are Good

Who: The MTA and Spotify.

Why we care: This post you are currently reading would have been online 25 minutes earlier if not for subway delays. As Cynthia Nixon has been saying a lot lately, New York subways are trash right now. (Paraphrasing.) But all the forced tardiness is briefly forgiven with the introduction of David Bowie metrocards. It’s just one part of a sweeping promotional effort for the David Bowie Is exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum. The MTA teamed up with Spotify to transform the Broadway-Lafayette subway stop, right near where Bowie used to live in Soho, into a living tribute to the dearly departed Thin White Duke. The cards, which are available at the Broadway-Lafayette stop exclusively, come in five different designs. The MTA took time away from its busy being-terrible schedule to print 250,000 of them.

The David Bowie Is exhibit runs through July 15, by which time the metrocards bearing the artist’s face will only exist as overpriced eBay biddables.JB