Microsoft, Facebook sign accord vowing not to assist offensive government cyberattacks

The two tech giants are joined by over 30 other tech companies, including Github, HP, and Oracle in signing the Cybersecurity Tech Accord. The accord encompasses four main principles:
- We will protect all of our users and customers everywhere.
- We will oppose cyberattacks on innocent citizens and enterprises from anywhere.
- We will help empower users, customers, and developers to strengthen cybersecurity protection.
- We will partner with each other and with like-minded groups to enhance cybersecurity.
Announcing the accord, Microsoft president Brad Smith said:
“The devastating attacks from the past year demonstrate that cybersecurity is not just about what any single company can do but also about what we can all do together. This tech sector accord will help us take a principled path towards more effective steps to work together and defend customers around the world.”
There is no word if some of the missing notable big hitters, including Google, Apple, and Amazon, will sign up to the accord later on.