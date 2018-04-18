Russia is blocking Google and Amazon IP addresses in attempt to suppress Telegram

The country’s state communications regulator has said it has blocked 18 sub-networks and a “significant” number of IP addresses owned by Amazon and Google because they were being used by secure messaging app Telegram, which Russia banned this week, reports CNBC . The IP blocks mean Telegram users won’t be able to rely on sending and receiving Telegram messages sent through Amazon’s and Google’s servers.

While Amazon and Google have yet to comment on the block, Telegram CEO Pavel Durov has called for a “digital resistance,” announcing that he is prepared to give out millions of dollars worth of grants in bitcoins to companies and individuals that run VPNs and proxy to allow Telegram messages to get around Russia’s ban.

Within the last two days, Russia blocked over 15 million IP addresses in attempts to ban Telegram on its territory. Regardless, Telegram remained available for the majority of Russia’s residents #digitalresistance https://t.co/2syVbVzXPg — Pavel Durov (@durov) April 17, 2018

