Amazon now lets global customers shop from its U.S. store

The company has rolled out international shopping on more than 45 million items that can be shipped globally from the U.S., reports Reuters. The feature is available through Amazon’s smartphone app and on a mobile browser and will allow customers in other countries to purchase items outside their home markets. Listings will be available in five languages, including Spanish, English, simplified Chinese, Brazilian Portuguese, and German, and customers will be able to shop in 25 currencies. Best of all, Amazon will be managing customs clearance on packages, taking the hassle out of importing bought goods into a customer’s home country.MG