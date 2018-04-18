Facebook announces how it will comply with the EU’s strict new data laws

The company has published a blog post outlining the steps it will take to comply with Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), which comes into force on May 25. The company will ask all users–not just ones in Europe–to make choices about the data they provide using Facebook. This includes choices about:
- Seeing targeted ads based on the user’s data
- Sharing information in their profile (such as religious and political views)
- And allowing Facebook facial recognition technology to ID them
European users will see the new GDPR requests this week, with users in other locales seeing the choices in the future.MG