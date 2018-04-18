Uber whistleblower will announce bill to end forced arbitration for workplace abuses

Forced arbitration is a means for employers to force employees to settle their disputes behind closed doors by a neutral third party. It also commonly forbids employees from taking part in class action lawsuits against their employer. The practice is widespread, and, as Fowler told Gizmodo, ending it is “important because it will prohibit companies from doing what Uber did to me: requiring that they waive their constitutional right to sue their employer in court if they ever experience illegal treatment.” The bill will be introduced by assemblywoman Gonzalez Fletcher at the California State Capitol today at 11 a.m. PDT.