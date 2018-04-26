If Your Biz Has Only One Cloud Provider, You’re Making A Mistake

More and more businesses are looking to the cloud as a simpler and more efficient way to run their business.

Continuing the ongoing trend, the worldwide public cloud services market is expected to grow 21.4% in 2018, bringing it to a total of $186.4 billion.

That’s an increase of $32.9 billion over last year, when the market was worth a total of $153.5 billion, according to Gartner, Inc.

One thing that is certainly changing is how businesses select their cloud service provider. While businesses would once select just one cloud service to work with, Gartner research director Sid Nag says that the multi-cloud market–where a business might spread out its cloud services over a few different companies–is growing. By 2019, Gartner predicts that multi-cloud will be the common strategy for 70% of enterprises.

“The idea of ‘multi-cloud’ is, essentially, when companies start to build up cloud, they look at their internal portfolios and workloads and applications they want for the cloud,” he says, “and they want to embrace the best-in-class technologies that different providers offer.” For instance, a company might use Amazon for a subscription service, but then look to Google for their AI functionality.

Nag feels strongly that businesses that make use of the cloud should diversify their cloud use over several companies, rather than rely on one provider for everything.

“Think about what you really want to accomplish, and think about the choices you have. Don’t get locked into one thing,” Nag advises. While four major vendors–Amazon, Google, Microsoft, and Alibaba–dominate the space, each of their offerings might not be as good as what you’ll get from another provider for a specific part of your business.