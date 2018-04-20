This Environmental Group Has Sued The Administration Every 8 Days

Twelve days after Donald Trump took office in 2017, the nonprofit environmental advocacy group NRDC filed its first lawsuit against the new administration, fighting an EPA rollback of a protection against mercury pollution. A week later, it filed another lawsuit against Trump for his two-for-one policy, which said the president would eliminate two existing regulations for every one regulation put on the books. A week after that, it sued the administration again for delaying plans to put the rusty-patched bumblebee on the endangered species list.

To date, the nonprofit has sued the Trump administration around 50 times. Those are just the new lawsuits; the organization has also taken on cases to defend final actions taken by the Obama administration that were later challenged by industry, and which the new administration refused to defend. “All told, we’ve engaged in a new legal action or new lawsuit against the Trump administration about every eight days since the inauguration,” says Aaron Colangelo, the nonprofit’s litigation director. “It started right away. It started on midnight, or shortly before midnight, on the night of the inauguration.” That night, the president’s chief of staff signed a memo to freeze or suspend any agency rules from the Obama administration that hadn’t yet gone into effect. That included the mercury rule, which required dental offices to install a simple system to catch old fillings before mercury, a neurotoxin, could go down drains and enter waterways. By June, because of the lawsuit, the EPA reinstated the protection. “That case established a pattern that we then saw recur over the next few months in particular, which was that the administration would do something blatantly illegal, we would sue or others would sue, and before even defending themselves in court, the Trump administration would back down,” says Colangelo. (The victory for the bumblebee came particularly quickly, as the Department of the Interior listed the bee as an endangered species five weeks after the lawsuit was filed.) The EPA, with a stated mission to protect human health and the environment, has been sloppy in its attempts to push the administration’s anti-environmental agenda as it rolls back regulations. That hasn’t made the job of organizations like NRDC easier, because it still has to track the torrent of new action from the agency and others, like the Department of Interior. “It seems like nothing is safe, no matter how widely supported or how light industry opposition is,” Colangelo says. NRDC has worked on environmental law since it was founded in 1970 by a group of young lawyers. (Earthjustice, a similar group, was founded the following year, initially as the Sierra Club Legal Defense Fund; the Environmental Defense Fund started three years earlier, in 1967.) The organization helped shape and strengthen key environmental laws such as the Clean Water Act and Clean Air Act, helping craft statutes in Congress and enforce the laws after they were passed. As the nonprofit grew, scientists and policy advocates joined the team, and the work has broadened. But acting as a law firm for the planet is still one of the group’s key roles. It now has more than 100 lawyers on staff in its U.S. offices.

