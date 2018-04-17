Every Starbucks in the U.S. is closing for an afternoon for racial bias training

Last weekend, two black men in Philadelphia were arrested in a Starbucks for sitting at a table. This turned into a media firestorm, highlighting injustices people of color face every day–even when they’re just sitting quietly at a café.

Today, Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson announced his plan to close every company-owned U.S.-based store on May 29 to provide its nearly 175,000 employees with “racial-bias education.”

According to the company’s blog post, the education program will be developed by a slew of national and community leaders, including “Bryan Stevenson, founder and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative; Sherrilyn Ifill, president and director-counsel of the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund; Heather McGhee, president of Demos; former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder; and Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League.”

The company adds that it is in the process of reviewing its training and practices.CGW