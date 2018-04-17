Tesla calls journalism nonprofit an “extremist organization” after negative story

Yesterday, the Center for Investigative Reporting published a disturbing report about Tesla’s factory. According to multiple accounts and leaked documents, Tesla has reportedly been failing to record on-site company injuries. The story appeared in Reveal–the center’s multimedia reporting arm–which was just named a Pulitzer finalist.

Recently, Tesla said its injury rate went dramatically down last year. But according to Reveal, this is because it has been not putting incidents on the books that should have been counted.

Tesla hasn’t taken the criticism well. In a statement to Reveal, the company said: “In our view, what they portray as investigative journalism is in fact an ideologically motivated attack by an extremist organization working directly with union supporters to create a calculated disinformation campaign against Tesla.”

In short, the Elon Musk-founded car company–borrowing a PR tactic from President Trump–is claiming that a venerated journalism nonprofit is fake news.

Reveal, however, has the receipts. It cites multiple on-site injuries that should have been recorded by Tesla. The company denied all of these claims. One man, for example, breathed in toxic fumes while on the job, resulting in debilitating headaches. He missed work thanks to multiple hospital visits. Tesla said he never complained about the injury, which Reveal says is contradicted by both medical and company records.

Overall, the story portrays a potentially dangerous work environment, one Tesla reportedly seems to be trying hide. You can read the full Reveal report here.CGW