What Black People Have Always Known About Diversity Policies

When I was in my early twenties, I worked at a cell phone shop in my local mall. One summer afternoon, while my manager and I were working on a mid-shift sales report, a young Black man dressed in slacks and a too-large blazer came into the store and asked if we were hiring. We were; my manager was interviewing an average of two people a day in the food court. But as my white manager looked up at the young Black man in front of him, his eyes lingered for a moment on the man’s cornrows before saying “Not now, but I’ll take your resume.”

The young man handed over a sheaf from the stack of resumes he was carrying, and thanked my manager. As he turned his back to leave, my manager took a pen from his shirt pocket and marked the numbers “110” in the corner of the resume. When I later asked what “110” meant, my manager drew a diagonal line between the two ones, changing the three-digit code to the word “NO.” Nothing more needed to be said between us. The company we worked for took pride in its “commitment to diversity,” which was painstakingly outlined in the employment contract both my manager and I had signed, and heavily implied in its television and print marketing.

But despite all of that, I’d just watched my white manager profile a Black youth out of a job.

This past week, the world caught a glimpse of what happens when companies with supposedly progressive values are undermined by the actions of staff who, whether they realize it or not, are guided by their perceptions of race. A 911 call by a Starbucks manager in Philadelphia, prompted by two Black men waiting for a friend without having made a purchase, led to those men being handcuffed and arrested. Another patron captured the video of the men being marched out of the shop in silence while their friend, a white man, protested the “ridiculous” arrest. For white viewers, the treatment of those men might have come as a shock. But for Black viewers across America (and the western world), it was only the latest incident showing that corporate affirmations mean nothing when the organization is not prepared to deal with the realities of racism.

Three years ago, Starbucks caused a massive uproar with its “Race Together” promotion –a program whereby former CEO Howard Schultz hoped to jumpstart a national dialogue on race. But the immediate backlash against the program, led by Black writers, journalists, and activists on Twitter, led to its cancellation a week later. Plenty of postmortems were written about the reasons for the program’s cancellation, but the most damning of them was the optics of a white male CEO attempting to lead a conversation on race, when only two of its 19 executives at the time were Black. The incident in Philadelphia (as well as another incident whereby a Black patron was allegedly denied access to the bathroom) aptly demonstrated the work Starbucks needed to do to get its own house in order.