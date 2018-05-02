Jimmy O. Yang Is Disrupting Asian Stereotypes On “Silicon Valley”

In his new book, How to American, Yang includes an annotated list of all 101 roles he auditioned for before landing on HBO’s shrewdly hilarious tech satire (now in its fifth season). The list includes loads of walking stereotypes, like “Chinese Restaurant Owner,” “Bad karaoke singer,” and “Young Ethnic, poker player.” But the actor’s breakdown for the Silicon Valley role he eventually won was way more specific—and surprisingly personal. The producers were looking for “an authentic Chinese immigrant actor just foreign enough to have a green card.” They were looking for Yang.

“Other Asian actors, especially American-born actors, sometimes shy away from immigrant roles,” Yang says during a recent interview. “They don’t want to put on an accent they never had. But for me, I was that dude.”

As he describes in How to American, which is in stores now, Yang first came to the States from Hong Kong when he was 13. He spent his entire post-adolescence groping in the dark for an identity, imitating personas in the sparsely populated Asian pockets of the pop culture landscape. The book chronicles his history as a hip-hop-loving teen in a crew called Yellow Panthers—with photos of Yang throwing up gang signs in high school—and follows his plunge into the comedy world. Along the way, he endured a stint working the mic at a strip club, a gig which had some surprising overlap with another job he dreamed of doing.

“Being a strip club DJ really helped me with crowd work as a comedian,” he says. “Because it’s just high-pressure sales. Read the crowd, get people to go into the VIP room, basically stare into these people’s souls and try to get them to buy a two-for-one lapdance.”

Of course, lapdance motivation wasn’t exactly the career rocket fuel that Silicon Valley turned out to be. Originally, the role Yang auditioned for was meant to be a two-scene cameo. He was playing a new roommate in the Silicon Valley incubator owned by Erlich Bachman (TJ Miller), which served as ground zero for the company the show’s lead characters were striving to create.

On the second day of shooting, Yang filmed what became known as the “I eat the fish” scene alongside TJ Miller. It’s a fairly simple scene on the surface: Miller is mad at Yang for not cleaning up his seafood lunch; Yang appears not to compute. But the sequence revealed a strong chemistry between the two characters. Yang was the only character who truly seemed to get under Bachman’s forever-stoned skin. Series creator Mike Judge and some other writers realized Yang had to come back. It wasn’t long before he became a series regular.