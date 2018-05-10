“Bad With Money” Host Gaby Dunn Is Good With Financial Activism

The idea that it’s gauche to discuss money seems like a conspiracy invented by people who have money to prevent other people from getting any. Gaby Dunn set out to shatter the taboo when she started her podcast, Panoply’s Bad with Money, back in 2016. The podcast began its third season in April, and in the time since the initial launch two years ago, Dunn has set her sights much higher.

The comedian, YouTube star, TV writer, and author had long been sick of all the shame around talking about money—those draconian social codes that suggest it’s poor form to ask your friend how much her apartment costs, or what his take-home pay is, or whether they have an IRA. She was worried about everything she didn’t know and too embarrassed to find out more.

“I skated by on luck all through my twenties,” Dunn recalls. “I was crying all the time and trying to hide it from everyone. I didn’t understand that, like, I had cash rewards on my credit card, and had no idea whether it was better to pay back my student loans first or pay off my medical debt. And I thought it was too late to start asking questions.”

She had also reached a point where she’d become internet-famous—first through videos she made with BuzzFeed and through her creative partnership with Allison Raskin as Just Between Us—without being compensated nearly in proportion to her fame. She had a lot of friends in similar positions: YouTube personalities who were working in restaurants where they would sometimes encounter fans who couldn’t understand why one of their faves was still working in a restaurant after they had “made it.” After she quit BuzzFeed and struck out on her own, Dunn eventually wrote an essay on this topic, “Get Rich or Die Vlogging,” and it went viral. The premium podcast network Panoply then reached out, and through their conversations with Dunn, Bad with Money was born.

“People are going through these really horrendous financial struggles, and on top of these struggles, it’s isolating that you can’t talk about it, and on top of that, people think they’re the only ones going through it and that it’s because of some moral or intellectual failure on their part,” Dunn says. “So I was just like, ‘We gotta get rid of all that.'”

In one segment of the show’s debut episode, Dunn asked strangers on the street to reveal two pieces of personal information: a) their preferred sexual position, and b) how much money they had in the bank. The whole point of this bit was to prove that the ingrained discomfort around disclosing the latter was way heavier than the former. Throughout the rest of the first season, Dunn talked with a range of guests, including a “financial psychologist,” comedians like Cameron Esposito, the author Roxane Gay, her own parents, and her then-boyfriend. (Dunn is a proud bisexual, and the theme of queerness frequently comes up in her work.)

The lure of real talk about money with high-profile guests, combined with Dunn’s infectious personality, proved a winning combination. Bad with Money was an iTunes hit, and Dunn soon got a deal with Atria Books for a Bad with Money book, due in January 2019.