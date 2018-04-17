Crisis Text Line Is Using Chat Platforms To Proactively Offer Help

In 2013, Nancy Lublin was serving as the CEO of Do Something Inc., a platform that mobilizes teens to volunteer. Do Something would often send out requests for volunteers via text blasts, and Lublin would sometimes see replies come through that had nothing to do with the opportunities. Teens would write back that they were feeling depressed, or cutting themselves, or experiencing sexual abuse. The obvious need and desire to communicate via text inspired Lublin to launch Crisis Text Line , the first 24/7 hotline in America to provide counseling services solely via texting, in August of that same year.

Though she didn’t know how effective it would be at first, Lublin soon realized that Crisis Text Line filled an unmet need. The text line and its network of trained volunteer counselors, who complete a 30-hour course online to become verified, soon began fielding tens of thousands of texts per day, then hundreds of thousands. Around 75% of the people who use the service are under the age of 25, and 10% are younger than 13. In 2015, she left Do Something to focus exclusively on Crisis Text Line, and has since spearheaded initiatives at the new platform to use data analytics to predict moments of crisis, while continuing to expand its reach.

“We’ve grown massively,” Lublin says. “And our goal is to make it easier to get help than to avoid getting help.”

That ethos has driven Crisis Text Line’s latest move–embedding its service directly into platforms like YouTube, Facebook Messenger, After School (a social platform for teens), and Kik, and partnering with Snapchat to further its reach. “We want to be wherever people are, especially if these are places that people express pain,” Lublin says.

The move is not so much about losing faith in texting as a primary form of communication among teens–Lublin says the number of young people who use the 741741 text line continues to grow–but more about trying to embed the service in a variety of platforms to track with the growth of online usage.

Crisis Text Line’s first integrated on platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Messenger and Kik around a year ago, and are formally announcing the partnerships now that they have solidified and shown successes.

The way Crisis Text Line’s presence plays out on the various platforms differs, but Lublin says that the program, in all its forms, is compliant with General Data Protection Regulation standards (the tough EU privacy law), and sought explicit confirmation that the conversations between CLT and users that transpire via the platforms will not be fed into ad algorithms or other features of user profiles. “Privacy is crucial,” she says.