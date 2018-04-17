Resy wants to take you to dinner all around the world

Equipped with a newly redesigned website that features restaurant reviews and guides, Resy is officially pushing deeper into the global market. Today the company announced a new API and business segment called Resy Global Services . This product will give restaurant groups the ability to list their properties on Airbnb through Resy’s booking platform.

So far, two restaurant reservation and management groups—Formitable in the Netherlands and Restorando covering Latin America—have signed on with RSG, giving Resy inventory of some 10,000 restaurants globally. The company also acquired ClubKviar, a restaurant booking and management system from Spain.

Resy first teamed up with Airbnb last year, and the latter’s influence is palpable. The new Resy site has a similar look and feel to Airbnb’s, and Resy’s new loyalty program, Resy Select, smacks of Airbnb’s Plus program, which was called Airbnb Select while it was still in beta. No doubt, Resy’s integration with Airbnb’s platform is what is allowing it to grow. Resy on its own has a cache of 2,000 restaurants. Through its new RSG program, it’s been able to quintuple the number of bookable restaurants it offers on Airbnb.

The four-year-old restaurant-booking app is undoubtedly the underdog in a space where OpenTable remains the dominant player, and Yelp and TripAdvisor have made major inroads.