Four Work Bags That Double As Diaper Bags

So you’re done with your maternity leave and you’re about to head back to work. Your life is currently a complicated shuffle between your office, where you’re expected to look as professional as ever, and doing baby-related things, which somehow involves carrying around a ton of diapers, a changing pad, bottles, toys, and snacks. This will be your life for at least the next four years.

As a kind of metaphor of what it is like moving between these two worlds, you have two bags, one for work and one for the rest of your life. If you want to take your baby to the park after work, for instance, you need to rush home to drop your work bag off and pick up your diaper bag. And god forbid you accidentally leave your pacifier in your work bag and your baby starts to freak out.

Accessories startups have been thinking about this problem that plagues new moms. Many brands have been specifically working on creating bags that allow women to move easily from professional life into family life, by creating work bags that double as diaper bags.

As a mother of a 2-year-old, I have spent a lot of time moving my things from one bag to another. I spent the last few weeks testing work bags that double as diaper bags. The ideal bag needs to be both beautiful and functional. Here are the best ones I’ve found.

Structured Backpack That Converts Into A Satchel

You might know the brand Freshly Picked for its beautiful leather moccasins for babies and toddlers. The brand tapped into its large audience of moms across the U.S. to identify what kind of diaper bag they were looking for. Freshly Picked’s product designers spent months developing the ideal bag with advice from real moms doing the work bag/diaper bag shuffle.

The diaper bag ($175) that they came up with is a backpack that easily converts into a satchel or a cross-body. This is very useful because it means moms can have their hands free to attend to their kids, but the bag can also look more formal in a professional context. The bag is made from vegan leather that is wipeable and spill resistant both inside and out. It even comes with a nylon changing pad.

I liked this bag because it manages to look polished even when it is packed with everything I need to get through the day at work (laptop, wallet, keys) as well as baby essentials. Because it is always so full, it tends to be very heavy, so the backpack function is ideal to distribute the weight. But there are times when you’re wearing a suit and a backpack just doesn’t look right, so the satchel function comes in handy. Perhaps one of the best parts of the bag is that it is utterly resistant to dirt. My daughter decided to dig inside the bag after a particularly messy attempt to eat yogurt by herself, and I was able to wipe everything off in a matter of minutes so it looked perfect.